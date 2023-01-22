HOUSTON—Temple coach Aaron McKie got a wet welcome into his team’s locker room following the Owls’ win over No. 1 Houston.
He didn’t mind.
Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw, Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston’s go-ahead attempt in the final seconds and Temple held on to defeat the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 on Sunday.
“It was a cold celebration for me because the guys threw a lot of cold water on me, so it was pretty good,” McKie said. “It’s just always fun to see guys just so excited about a win and just enjoying this game of basketball.”
Temple improved to 3-18 against No. 1 ranked teams. The Owls (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) earned their first win over a No. 1 ranked team since a 77-69 win at No. 1 Cincinnati on Feb. 20, 2000.
• EVANSTON, Ill.—The Wisconsin-Northwestern basketball game that didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols will happen on Monday instead.
Officials from the two schools announced the rescheduled date Sunday. The game will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. Central time at Northwestern and will air on Big Ten Network.
• MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women's basketball team had a commanding 80-61 win over Seton Hall on Sunday afternoon.
It was the freshman who took charge as Mackenzie Hare had a career-high 23 points while Emily La Chapell put up 12 points while adding four assists and three steals.
An 18-0 run from the Golden Eagles in the second quarter blew the game open as they held a 23-point lead at halftime.
Marquette leading scorer and Hononegah grad Jordan King was limited to just 20 minutes due to foul trouble. She had six points to go with three rebounds and a steal.
PRO HOCKEY
• Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season.
The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
“This was not an easy decision to make but one that we felt was necessary for this franchise,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement thanking Boudreau for his contributions.