JANESVILLE - Three Janesville residents face drug charges after a search warrant was executed Wednesday.
Alfonso S. Randall, 38, Orion D. Mitchell, 21, and Takisha J. Clemons, 40, each face possible charges of maintaining a drug trafficking residence and possession of THC with intent to deliver. Randall faces the additional possible charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Clemons possibly faces two counts of child neglect.
Janesville police with assistance from the Janesville and Beloit SWAT teams, served a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of South Academy Street at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. During the search, three handguns and 170 grams of THC were recovered, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.