Over half a millennium ago, in 1348, there were few people living in the Rock River Valley. There were no white Europeans or Christians. Everyone living here was Native American.
They knew nothing of Europe, and Europeans knew nothing of them. Besides, Europeans in Italy, France, and England had other things on their minds in 1348.
You and I today, more than six hundred years later, rarely see a rat, unless it’s in a scientific lab, or a flea, unless one lands on our dog. But rats and fleas were rife in the big towns, small towns, and big farming estates of Europe, where peasants worked their landlord’s property for free. At some point during that time, a flea jumped onto a rat to suck its blood. But the rat had a bacterial infection, and, to make a long story short, this caused the flea to leave the rat, as the infection blocked its digestive system, and decided to try the next-best thing for nourishment.
The next best thing was a human being.
And thus began the worst calamity ever recorded in history: The Black Death, sometimes called The Black Plague. It wiped out half of Europe. At a time when London was not much more populated than Beloit or Janesville or Rockford, half of the city expired in 1348 and 1349.
“The Church has always been running out of candle wax.”—Marist College Mindset List for the year 1348.
The European society of the Middle Ages was mostly made up of peasants, landowners, and priests. The Church was the only major cultural authority, and with so many millions of deaths on its hands, it literally ran out of candle wax for funeral masses. Priests also got the plague, so there was a shortage of them to take confessions. At one point the Bishop of Bath declared that anyone could take a confession, even a woman, as long as it was done by a prescribed order.
Confessing was more than just desirable. Without one, and without the sacraments of penance, one could go to a place even worse, much worse, than plague-infested England or France. One could go to Hell. With the confession and sacraments, one could be assured of at least getting to Purgatory and escape the everlasting bonfire of the Inferno.
Of course there were still class differences. Bishops and landlords got much more elaborate funerals, with large choirs and more candles, wax shortage notwithstanding, but dead was dead.
“Foul air has always been a health concern.”—Marist College Mindset List for the year 1348
The Church knew just what to do for the souls of those dying of the Black Plague. It was less equipped to save their bodies. In fact, the Church thought the Black Death a warning from God, and a punishment, that its parishioners had been wicked. The clergy ordered large masses to beg for forgiveness. Since at last some of the plague was transmitted in the air, these mega-masses were not a good idea and no doubt made the crisis worse.
But there were doctors around. They didn’t really know what to do, but did recommend trying to keep the air as pure and sweet-smelling as possible. No one suspected the rat-flea combination. In fact, the disease was worse in the villages than in the bigger towns because there were more people than rats in the latter. London was safer than some little village in Dorset.
What was the Black Death made up of? No one is sure, though modern scholars think it may have been a blend of diseases, including anthrax and Ebola. Of course there were secondary infections, as the first one, from a flea bite, reduced immunity and created tons of pneumonia cases. But none of this was understood at all in the Europe of the Middle Ages. Flea bites were common: nothing, everyone thought, to see here.
“There has always been a bubonic plague.”—Marist College Mindset List for the year of 1348.
The plague would often attack the armpits and neck first, creating an enormous swelling in both areas. In Latin this section of the body, where the lymph nodes are prominent, was called the bubones: hence, the bubonic plague. This sounds awful—the very name is a menace both then and now—but we should bear in mind that this was a society in which frequent and early death was common. The current, COVID-19 pandemic hits societies, like ours, in which living past 80 isn’t unusual. But in the Europe of the Middle Ages, as in the Native American societies in the Rock River Valley, most people didn’t make it into adulthood.
That does not mean that the Europe of over six hundred years ago took the plague in stride. So many sudden deaths created gigantic grief, a shortage of priests, and a decrease in the number of people who could work the fields and be part of what we would call today the food supply chain.
Still, the Black Death was not a total shock for a culture steeped in early mortality.
The deaths, though, were gruesome. Some poor souls literally died of starvation or thirst before the plague could do them in. Unable to take nourishment, or perhaps because there was no nourishment, they perished in the most agonizing way. There had been plagues before, of course, but nothing like this.
As we look back on this long-ago time we might feel sorry for the denizens of medieval Europe. They had no testing, no vaccine, no antibiotics (the Black Death was bacterial, not viral). And yet, if there was healthcare for them, no hospitals, they at least died believing that they had the blessings of God upon them. They had been schooled for a long time in the idea that this world is full of woe anyhow. The Black Death in this way was no surprise to them, and there would be no plague in Heaven.
“The king has always said that he is a human being, too.” -The Marist College Mindset List for the year of 1348.
The King of England at this time was Edward III. In the same year as the Black Death he put on a series of tournaments to celebrate his recent triumphs. He and his fellow nobles enjoyed huge feasts and put on armor and jousted with each other on horseback while carrying long lances so that they could knock each other off saddle. One such tournament entailed large amounts of gold thread and royal silk and gold leaf.
Edward might have cancelled these aristocratic events, but why should he? There was little or no concept of social isolation, though it might have been in bad taste to celebrate when half of London was dying. Edward knew of the plague in Italy and France but thought that the sea would save England.
It never occurred to him that rats could swim.
Although social distancing was not a big idea at this time, one or two towns in England and Italy did try it. They shut the city gates and fined anyone who left town without permission. This may or may not have helped, since neither of these towns took the time to drive out all the rats and fleas. They couldn’t have even if they’d wanted to.
As for King Edward, he lost his fourteen year-old daughter to the Black Death. He wrote a letter saying that the entire family was feeling the sting, “for we are human, too.”
Tom McBride is the co-author of the Marist College Mindset List and the author of the mystery novel BENT DEAD IN BELOIT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.