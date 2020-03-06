WEST PALM, Fla (AP) —Chris Sale tried to make the best of the latest diagnosis on his left elbow. The Boston Red Sox star won’t need Tommy John surgery — for now, anyway.
Sale felt discomfort Monday, a day after throwing his first batting practice of spring training. He had an MRI that was reviewed by team physicians and Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, showing a flexor strain near his elbow.
“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Sale said. “There’s optimism to be had, and I’m thankful for that. But I know the situation we’re in right now and it’s not fun. ... This is about as tough situation as I’ve ever been in. ”
Sale is 109-73 in 10 major league seasons is entering the second season of a $160 million, six-year contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year.
“Over the last year and up to this point, I’ve done nothing but fall flat on my face,” Sale said. “So it’s a gut punch. It’s a tough realization, but I’ve said it time and time again, I have no time to hang my head or sit in a corner and pout. I’ve got work to do and I’ve got an uphill battle to climb, but I got my climbing shoes on.”
Sale’s 2019 season was cut short after he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug. 13.
PRO FOOTBALL
The NFL Players Association sent ballots to members Thursday for voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement, giving the union a week to either ensure another 11 years of labor peace or send the matter back to the drawing board.
The NFLPA announced that votes would be accepted through March 12 at one minute before midnight. The more than 2,000 members will have a window of about 7 1/2 days to examine the 439-page document and cast a yes or no vote. Ratification requires a simple majority. So if only 1,000 ballots were returned, the union would need 501 yes votes to approve.
NEW YORK —New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement.
New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said Williams, the team’s first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m. and charged. Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded.
The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night. Police said the matter will be handled by the Queens district attorney’s office after Williams is released.
PRO BASEBALL
ANAHEIM, Calif. —The Los Angeles Angels have fired longtime visiting clubhouse manager Brian “Bubba” Harkins for allegedly aiding opposing pitchers in obtaining illegal substances to put on baseballs, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
The Angels confirmed Harkins’ dismissal Thursday night to The Associated Press.
Harkins was fired Tuesday while the Angels are in Arizona for spring training. He has worked at Angel Stadium for most of the past four decades.
PRO SOCCER
MILAN —The Italian soccer league will resume in full this weekend in empty stadiums, starting with the matches that were postponed last round because of the virus outbreak in Italy—including the potential title decider between Juventus and Inter Milan.
The revised Serie A calendar was announced on Thursday and followed the previous day’s decree from the Italian government that all sporting events in Italy must take place without spectators until April 3.
Six matches were postponed last week, including the Juventus-Inter game.
