SOUTH BELOIT—Some South Beloit businesses and agencies may be finding some economic relief in the form of government grants.
The South Beloit City Council announced during its regular meeting Monday that the city has received about $157,000 in CURE Economic Support Grant funds.
CURE (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency) funds are derived from the Coronavirus Relief Program.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said there were 10 applicants for the grant funds and city officials will review the applications.
and distribute funds according to the guidelines set by the program and the state.
The city must determine who will receive the grant funds by Dec. 30.
Funds can be used for coronavirus related expenses including medical expenses, personal protective equipment (PPE), public health expenses and other costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.