Cuba City upsets Amherst to advance to WIAA D-2 State Baseball Championship

By Daily News staff

Jun 15, 2022

GRAND CHUTE, Wis.— In the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3 State Baseball Tournament, No. 4 Cuba City upset No. 1 Amherst 2-1 on Wednesday.

Cuba City broke a scoreless tie by scoring two runs in the top of the seventh. Amherst attempted a comeback, but could only score one run.

No. 2 St. Croix Falls crushed No. 3 Kenosha St. Joseph 8-0 to advance to the championship. Starting pitcher Brayden Olson tossed a five-hit, complete shutout.

The D-3 championship game between Cuba City (22-4) and St. Croix Falls will be at noon at Fox Cities Stadium.

• DIVISION 4: No. 4 Oakfield was only down one run as it headed to the bottom of the sixth against No. 1 Regis.

The inning ended in a mercy rule after Regis scored 11 runs to win 14-4 and move on to the championship in commanding fashion.

No. 2 Columbus Catholic's comeback fell short as it fell to No. 3 Bangor 9-8.

The Cardinals erupted for 7 runs in the seventh to take a daunting 9-2 advantage. Catholic responded with six runs but couldn't tie the game up.

The title game will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium between Regis (22-1) and Bangor (22-5).

• DIVISION 2: The semifinals have been moved to Thursday due to rain.

No. 1 Mosinee will play No. 4 Jefferson at 8 a.m. and No. 2 Pewaukee will take on No. 3 Denmark at 10 a.m. The games will be played at Nienhaus Field in Appleton.

The winners meet in the title game at 6 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium.

• DIVISION 1: The championship game between Milton (23-7) and Bay Port (21-9) will now be played at 3 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium.