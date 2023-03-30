Pirates Reds Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with first base coach Tarrik Brock (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds.

 Jeff Dean - freelancer, FR171800 AP

CINCINNATI—Oneil Cruz homered shortly after being helped by a pitch clock violation and later hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates opened the season by beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Thursday.

“It was a team victory,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We scored some runs without putting the ball on the grass. A lot of good stuff happened today.”

