CINCINNATI—Oneil Cruz homered shortly after being helped by a pitch clock violation and later hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates opened the season by beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Thursday.
“It was a team victory,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “We scored some runs without putting the ball on the grass. A lot of good stuff happened today.”
The game was played in 3 hours, 2 minutes under new rules this season designed to speed things up. There were a combined 15 walks and 26 strikeouts which contributed to the game’s length.
Reds pitchers issued nine free passes.
“Yeah, that was kind of the story of the day,” Reds manager David Bell said. “That will get cleaned up. That’s not a concern.”
There were two pitch-clock violations, committed by Reds starter Hunter Greene in the third and Pirates starter Mitch Keller in the fourth. Both at-bats ended with home runs.
“I knew were getting down there, and I kept shaking and didn’t get the pitch that we wanted,” Keller said of his clock violation. “I wasn’t too worried about it. It went to 2-2, we were still fine.”
Keller fanned eight over 4 1/3 innings.
• CARDINALS 10, BLUE JAYS 9: George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day George for the fourth straight season.
Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.
Springer was 5 for 6 with five singles in the fourth five-hit game of his big league career to go along with a six-game game for Houston at Oakland in May 2018. Springer set a Toronto record for hits in an opener and combined with Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman to become the first pair of players with five hits each on opening day since at least 1901.
“It’s awesome, obviously you want to start off good,” Springer said. “It’s only one game. But, I’ll take all the hits I can get.”
Bo Bichette had four hits and Matt Chapman three for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Cardinals 19-15 and set a team record for hits in an opener.
• YANKEES 5, GIANTS 0: Anthony Volpe heard the Bleacher Creatures chant his name during his first Roll Call, and the 21-year-old New York Yankees shortstop turned toward the right field seats, raised his glove hand in tribute and with his right hand lifted the interlocking “NY” crest of his jersey to his lips.
“It was probably the most fun day in my entire life,” Volpe said. “I probably had goosebumps the whole day.”
Volpe went 0 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and two nice defensive plays in his major league debut, a 5-0 opening-day win over the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
Aaron Judge followed his record-setting 2022 by homering on his first swing as Yankees captain and Gerrit Cole (1-0) struck out 11 in six scoreless innings. Gleyber Torres added a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the fourth and Judge blooped an RBI broken-bat single in a two-run seventh that included DJ LeMahieu’s run-scoring single.
Volpe grew up a Yankees fan in Manhattan and his family moved to New Jersey when he was in the fourth grade. He attended Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey, and was selected by the Yankees with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.