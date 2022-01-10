CLINTON—The Edgerton boys basketball team got off to a hot start and fought off a Clinton rally in a 67-48 victory Monday night.
The Crimson Tide led 40-19 at halftime, but the Cougars cut the lead to 12 points with six minutes left before Edgerton, behind senior Connor Coombs, responded with a few buckets and pulled away for the victory.
Coombs led the way for the Tide with a game-high 22 points, while Preston Schaffner added 15.
Peyton Bingham scored 14 points for Clinton, while Reagan Flickinger added 13.
The two teams will meet again Thursday, this time in Edgerton.
• PARKVIEW 29, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 25: The Vikings picked up their second win in a row in a defensive struggle over Burlington Catholic Central Monday night.
Trey Oswald scored 13 of Parkview’s 29 points and went 4-for-4 from the line. Parkview trailed 14-13 at halftime and rallied for the win.
• BIG FOOT 56, BADGER 48: Big Foot senior Gus Foster became the school’s all-time leading scorer, breaking former star Reagan Courier’s mark. Foster now has 1,330 points.
The Chiefs got 19 from Foster and 12 from Hudson Torrez in the victory.
Ty McGreavy led Badger with 24 points.
• GIRLS HOOPS: SOUTH BELOIT 25, CHRISTIAN LIFE 19: Madalyn Brooks scored 11 points and Zorah Martin scored 10 as the SoBos came up with the victory Monday night.