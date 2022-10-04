Supreme Court Redistricting Alabama

Deuel Ross, center, plaintiff’s counsel in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States, speaks with members of the press following oral arguments outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP)—The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared open Tuesday to making it harder to create majority Black electoral districts, in an Alabama case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States.

The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, with lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.