The Council on Aging and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County will be hosting a virtual presentation, "Sunny Side Up!" with Keri Olson. The event will be on May 4. There will be two session times, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Olson, an inspirational author, blogger and speaker, will host a conversation about ways to see the sunny side of this unusla time.
This virtual event is open to anyone who has an interest and there is no cost. You can attend either by phone or online. Preregistration is required to get codes to attend the presentation and attendance numbers are limited.
To register, email caregiving@co.rock.wi.us or call 608-751-8689.
The Council on Aging is working during this difficult time to support the older adult community, their family and caregivers. If anyone has a need or is looking for resources, contact them at 608-757-5472.
