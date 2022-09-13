JANESVILLE — Everyone got into the act for the Janesville Craig soccer team Tuesday night at Craig High School.
Seven different Cougars scored in Craig's 9-1 romp over crosstown rival Parker in a game that showcased the Cougars' superior depth.
Freshman Joey Piekarski and sophomore Jorge Cortes each scored twice for Craig, which took an 8-1 lead into intermission.
"I think overall we had a good performance," Craig coach Josh Hammen said. "We still stuck to what we like to do. We had good formation and good tactics and played with high intensity."
Hammen said the opportunity to play a deeper rotation that normal could pay dividends down the road.
"That's a big positive to get guys in a game and get them that experience," Hammen said. "Getting their overall IQ built up and seeing different scenarios is important, and also getting some more confidence can be key."
After six scoreless minutes, senior captain Gabby Diaz got the scoring spree started, and he was followed in short order by goals from Alex Currie, Kent Espinoza, Stephen Kaster, and Leon Meco before Cortes and Piekarski finished the scoring with a pair of goals each.
"It's great to get those guys experience," Diaz said. "We are seniors, and we aren't going to be around forever. So to be able to get those guys in, and watch them play well, that's what we wanted."
Hammen said the team is playing increasingly better as the season goes on.
"We're in a good spot right now," Hammen said. "We had some tough results to start the year, but we've been growing and building as a team. We're heading in the right direction, and that's always a good thing."
Jose Segovia scored for Parker to break up the shutout in the first half. Vikings coach Rudy Cisneros said his team is still searching for an identity.
"We've got this engine we are trying to build here," Cisneros said. "It's like I told the boys, we have parts of this that still needs to be built up. We need to have everyone on the same page. We have some people who are very skilled and some that have never played before. To be able to bring both groups together and create a unit is a challenge."
Cisneros is pleased with the way things are coming together.
"We're on the right track," Cisneros said. "We didn't just go out there and lay down. We scored one goal and had a good chance to score a few others, too. I don't think Craig was expecting that. But Segovia is a freshman, and he scored a beautiful goal. And the kids kept fighting, which was great to see."
The Vikings will play at Beloit Memorial Thursday, while the Cougars head to Madison Memorial.
"I like the way we're playing right now," Kaster said. "We're a lot better than where we started, but we still have to improve. But by the time playoffs come, if we keep getting better, I think we're going to be ready."
