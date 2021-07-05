In a story about the Beckman Mill County Park which ran in the July 2 edition of the Beloit Daily News, Sheri Disrud was incorrectly identified as the president of the Friends of Beckman Mill. Disrud is events coordinator and Martin Densch is president of the Friends of Beckman Mill.
Correction
Clint Wolf
