SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council approved hiring Foth Companies to rewrite the city’s zoning and subdivision codes.
The cost for modernizing the codes is about $74,000 and the process will take about eight months. City council members said there has never been an overall reworking of the city codes. The city has made updates periodically to the codes but this will be the first concerted effort to modernize the rules for city zoning.
In other business, the council was scheduled to approve a resolution naming Sonya Hoppes as the city’s first city administrator. However two of the city council members, Brian Hedrington and Ken Morse, were absent.
Council member Ryan Adleman made a motion to delay a vote on appointing Hoppes until all the council members were present.
“I feel this is a big decision for the city and I want us all to be here for that decision,” Adleman said.
Mayor Ted Rehl said the council may schedule a special meeting to vote on Hoppes’ appointment.
The council also laid over a proposal that would allow 18-year-old employees of businesses that hold liquor licenses to deliver alcoholic beverages to patrons. The 18-year-olds would not mix drinks, but would carry beverages to customers.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald said the proposal was problematic because in any other setting, an 18 year old found in possession of alcohol would be against the law. The proposal was presented because the council also was considering a new liquor license that would allow people to drink alcohol in a convenience store or gas station that offered electronic gambling machines.