ROCKFORD — Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., Rockford, and Patriots Gateway Center are giving away free food through the Northern Illinois Food Bank at 2 p.m. every Thursday in July. This is a USDA Farmers to Families Food Box of food which includes free boxes of produce, a gallon of milk and a box of meat. They will be able to serve 80 households.
Recipients should enter the church parking lot off 5th Avenue and 5th Street. To ensure receiving a box, email Zion Church at zionrockford@gmail.com or call Zion at 815-964-4609 with your full name, phone number and zip code.
The church also welcomes volunteers to help unload the truck and distribute each week. If interested, email internperrie@gmail.com or call the church.
Zion Lutheran Church and the Rockford Midtown Market are also going to have a Northern Illinois Food Bank Mobile Food truck at Zion from 10-11:30 a.m. on July 20. The Mobile Food Truck will be able to serve 250 households. No reservations necessary.
