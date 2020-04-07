JANESVILLE — The Stateline Community Foundation awarded a $4,000 grant to YWCA Rock County. The grant is part of the foundation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
YWCA Rock County continues to provide domestic violence victims with housing and additional resources. Currently, there are 21 adults and 51 children living in the emergency domestic violence shelter and transitional living apartments. YWCA Rock County also provides victims in the community 24-hour support through a Help-line.
“Historically, domestic violence and child abuse rates increase during times of crisis,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County executive director. “With ‘safer at home,’ victims may be finding themselves in constant close contact with their abuser. With this grant, the Stateline Community Foundation is helping assure victims they will continue to have a place to turn to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
YWCA Rock County is also still providing safety planning, case management and legal advocacy for victims over the phone. Victims who need support can call the 24-hour helpline at 608-752-2583.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Draz at 608-352-2014 or jdraz@ywcarockco.com.
