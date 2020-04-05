JANESVILLE — YWCA Rock County is postponing the Women of Distinction (Her Night to Shine) Gala. YWCA Rock County expects to have a new date in the coming weeks.
The decision was based on recommendations from health officials putting limitations on gatherings with 50 or more people. These measures are in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The event had been set for April 23 at the Pontiac Convention Center in Janesville.
The gala, which is held each year, honors the Women of Distinction recipients and their contributions to our community. The event raises funds for YWCA Rock County’s Transitions program.
“While this event raises vital funds for our Transitions program, the decisions we are making now are based on the health and safety of our community,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County Executive Director. “We look forward to sharing a special night with the Women of Distinction honorees and their families, friends, co-workers and community members later this year.”
For those who have already made reservations, those reservations will be honored when a new date is set. For more information, please contact Jennifer Draz at 608-352-2014 or jdraz@ywcarockco.com.
