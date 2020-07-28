JANESVILLE — YWCA Rock County and its board of directors have made the decision to cancel an in-person gathering for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes and move the event online.
“Even with enhanced cleaning and safety measures planned, we no longer felt like we could guarantee the safety of event participants, staff or volunteers,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County executive director. “The health and safety of our community has remained our number one priority throughout the planning process.”
The 14th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes online program will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Following the program, attendees will walk one mile using a route of their choosing. Participants are encouraged to share photos and videos through ywcarockcounty.org or on social media. Registration and silent auction will take place online. Information for both is available on ywcarockcounty.org.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is the main fundraiser for YWCA Rock County’s domestic violence program. Each year, YWCA Rock County serves hundreds of domestic violence victims and their families through services, such as: an emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, legal advocacy and support groups.
“These services are more important than ever, as COVID-19 has created a pandemic within a pandemic for domestic violence victims,” said Moore. “With businesses, churches, school and other gathering places closed or cutting back on when they are open, victims have fewer places to turn.”
