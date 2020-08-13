JANESVILLE —YWCA Rock County recently announced the retirement of Racial Justice Coordinator Vicki Brown.
Brown first came to the YWCA as a volunteer before being hired as the racial justice coordinator. During her two years as a volunteer, and three years as an employee, Brown oversaw the planning and production of several of the YWCA Racial Justice Program’s signature annual events, such as the Racial Justice Conference and Stand Against Racism.
Brown was instrumental in helping build relationships between YWCA Rock County and various government agencies and community organizations. Brown worked closely with local partners such as the Diversity Action Team, NAACP-Beloit Chapter, Justice Overcoming Borders, as well as with local stakeholders to lay the foundation for the Race to Equity Rock County report.
“Vicki Brown has been a strong racial justice advocate for YWCA Rock County,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County executive director. “Vicki helped widen our services in areas that have resulted in strong collaborations, resulting in systemic changes. I congratulate her on her work and tenure with us.”
Amiee Leavy, YWCA Rock County racial justice coordinator, will lead these efforts, and more moving forward. Leavy is already involved in planning for YWCA Rock County’s 6th annual Racial Justice Conference. This year’s conference, set for Nov. 12, will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.