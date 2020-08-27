JANESVILLE—YWCA Rock County is now accepting nominations for the sixth annual YWCA Rock County Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace.
The award recognizes Rock County businesses that embrace and support diversity in the workplace. Nominations for this year’s award are due Oct. 2. The recipient will be announced at the annual Racial Justice Conference, which will be held virtually on Nov. 12.
Businesses that receive this award demonstrate a sustained commitment to inclusion in the workplace and are working toward transforming the community into a truly inclusive environment.
Previous recipients include: Community Action of Beloit, School District of Beloit, Blackhawk Bank, Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care and Beloit Community Health Center.
The award is named for Dorothy Height, a civil rights and women’s rights activist focused primarily on improving the circumstances of and opportunities for African-American women.
Height led the Harlem YWCA in New York City and led the push to integrate YWCA organizations nationwide.
The numerous honors bestowed upon Height include the Presidential Medal of Freedom (1994) and the Congressional Gold Medal (2004). She died on April 20, 2010, in Washington, D.C.
Nominations for the Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace can be submitted online or by mail. Mailed submissions may be sent to YWCA Rock County at 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville, WI 53546. Further information on submitting a nomination can be found at ywcarockcounty.org.
For questions, contact Amiee Leavy, YWCA Rock County racial justice director, at aleavy@ywcarockco.com.