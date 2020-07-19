ROCK COUNTY —YWCA Rock County, with the support of the newly created immigrant task forces in Beloit and Janesville, has started a relief fund for immigrant families facing severe economic hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.
More than 50 families in Rock County have reported to the YWCA a need for financial assistance due to job losses and reductions caused by the economic fallout of the pandemic. To be eligible for support from the fund, applicants must be ineligible for unemployment insurance or one-time direct payments from the government.
A GoFundMe page has been established by YWCA Rock County with a goal of $10,000. The funding will be used to assist immigrant families with basic needs such as health care, utilities, food and housing.
The YWCA’s Immigrant Outreach Program will manage an application process for families and determine award amounts for eligible families.
Details on the Imigrant Relief Fund, and how to donate online, can be found at ywcarockcounty.org. Donations may also be sent directly to YWCA Rock County (1735. S. Washington St., Janesville, WI 53546). Checks should be noted for “Immigrant Relief Fund.”
For further questions, contact Immigrant Outreach Program Director Ginna Isunza at gisunza@ywcarockco.com or 608-752-5445.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.