BELOIT Registration for the Beloit Art Center's Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) juried art show is now open.
Due to Covid 19, the Beloit Art Center (BAC) will be switching to a virtual on-line show, plus have a live show at BAC. To be part of the live show, art needs to be delivered to BAC on Oct. 30 or 31. The live show will open on Nov. 6 in the main gallery.
Entry, payment, and photographs of artwork are due by Oct. 24. To enter, visit go.wisc.edu/WRAP and click on "Regional Exhibitions and Workshops." The next step is to email art to submissions@beloitartcenter.com as well as mail the $30 entry fee to Beloit Art Center, 520 E Grand Ave., Beloit WI 53511.
Those without a computer or who need help, can call Jerry Sveum at 608-751-5458.