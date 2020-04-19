BELOIT—The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is planning one of its biggest events to return this year—Woofstock—set for June 27 at Telfer Park in Beloit.
The event, like last year, will feature live music, food, spirits, pet related vendors and lots of fun. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their well behaved, leashed pups to the event.
Woofstock is planned to be held from 2—9 p.m. on June 27 at Telfer Park, 2100 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Funds raised by the event will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, which is planning to build a new shelter facility.
For more information go to their website at www.PetsGoHome.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.