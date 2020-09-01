Community Health Systems receives honors
BELOIT—The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Health Resources and Human Services (HRSA) recently awarded Community Health Systems (CHS) the Health Center Quality Leader Award.
Community Health Systems was awarded $38,382 and was recognized in three categories: Health Center Quality Leader, Clinical Quality Enhancer and Advancing Health Information Technology. The funds are designated to further strengthen quality improvement activities and expand quality primary healthcare service delivery.
Ruth Amenda, director of quality for CHS, leads the Quality Committee at the health center.
“Even during COVID-19, our staff is very dedicated to quality and delivering the best care possible to our patients. We focus on each patient and their unique needs by asking the right questions for the best health outcomes,” said Amenda. “It is so exciting that for the first time ever, HRSA has awarded CHS as a Health Center Quality Leader, an achievement that reflects our staff’s commitment to our patients.”
“I am so proud of our resilient team. This wonderful award speaks volumes of the quality care that our team provides,” said Mary Beth Johnson, chief executive officer for CHS.
Women’s Fund announces grant opportunity
The Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin is seeking proposals from 501c(3) charitable Rock County organizations and municipalities offering projects or programs that serve the mental health needs of women and girls.
Services eligible for grant funding may include but are not limited to depression, anxiety, caregiver stress, addictions, work/family stress, and eating disorders. Both prevention and/or response programs are eligible. Training programs for targeted audiences, support groups, mentoring programs, resource identification, and other related programs are examples for possible grant support. Collaborations throughout Rock County are encouraged.
The Women’s Fund aims to strengthen programs and encourage projects likely to make a significant difference in the quality of life for women and girls in Rock County.
Grant applications are available at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin website www.cfsw.org and must be submitted by Sept. 15. Proposals of up to $10,000 will be considered.
For more information, contact Paula Nicholson at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin at paula@cfsw.org, 608-758-0883 or visit www.cfsw.org.