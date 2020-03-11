BELOIT —The Intermediate Women’s Club of Beloit will hold its 54th Biennale Fashion Show and Luncheon on April 23 at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for cocktails (cash bar), lunch at 12:30 p.m. and the fashion show will begin at 1:30 p.m. The event will feature clothing and accessories from Cornerstone Shop and Gallery in Lake Geneva.
Included again this year will be a large display of raffle baskets created by Nancy Wallace. 0ver 25 baskets will be available, with a value of $100-$500 per basket.
Advanced tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling 608-368-8018 no later than April 15. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
All proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.
