BELOIT—The Women of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, will hold a Spring Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 1.
There will be a variety of salads featured, including hot chicken salad. Cinnamon rolls and a variety of bars will be available for dessert. Cinnamon rolls can also be purchased.
Tickets to the luncheon are $6 for adults and $3 for children aged 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Everyone is welcome.
