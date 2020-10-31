MADISON— This fall, through spring of 2021, the Wisconsin Historical Society Press will be hosting Wednesday evening Book Bites virtual book talk programs with its many adult nonfiction authors. Book Bites air live on the Society Press Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/whspress at 7 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month.
Upcoming Book Bites include:
• Nov. 4: Jerry Apps shares stories from his new history, “When the White Pine Was King.”
• Nov. 18: Carrie Meyer shares World War I stories from “Letters from the Boys.”
• Dec. 2: John Gurda talks Cream City history from “Milwaukee: A City Built on Water.”
• Dec. 16: Dr. Patty Loew discusses American Indian history from “Seventh Generation Earth Ethics.”
• Jan. 6: Mary Antoine details the history of The War of 1812 in “Wisconsin.”
• Jan. 20: John Odin Jensen journeys through Great Lakes shipwreck history with “Stories from the Wreckage.”
• Feb. 3: Menominee Indian Tom Weso shares stories and recipes from his cooking memoir, “Good Seeds.”
The Wisconsin Historical Society Press has been sharing Wisconsin history and culture since 1855 in service to the mission of the Wisconsin Historical Society.