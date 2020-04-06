MADISON — The Wisconsin Historical Society is asking residents to help write a new chapter in history, chronicling the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
The Society is seeking individuals and organizations from all walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures to help record their daily thoughts and experiences living during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. Participants are asked to keep a 30, 60 or 90-day journal in whatever format works best, written, recorded on audio or video, photographed or expressed through artwork. This information will allow the Society to share history with people living 100 years from now.
Those interested in signing up for the project can do so online at wisconsinhistory.org/bighistoryishappening and click on "Join the COVID-19 Journal Project."
