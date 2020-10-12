During the month of October, the South Central Chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union is offering an online/call-in forum “A Very Timely Civics Roadshow”. The forum is open to all and based on the teaching principle “There’s no such thing as a dumb question." It will be a group of citizens getting questions answered, letting others hear their voices and learning something new.
From 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, the discussion will be on how WFU’s state policy is developed. On Oct. 22, The League of Women Voters will present "The Constitution and Voting."
Participants must be registered to attend. Register with an email to wfusouthcentral@gmail.com. You will receive a Zoom link for each week's forum.