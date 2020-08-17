Wild Ones Virtual Program for August
Wild Ones Rock Valley Chapter will hold a virtual program via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. The program is titled "Native, Exotic, Invasive, and Aggressive Plants: What Are They and Why Does It Matter?" presented by Shannon Trimboli.
Trimboli, beekeeper, author and owner of a native plant nursery, will describe the difference between the terms native, exotic, invasive, and aggressive when describing plants. In this virtual program, Trimboli will help participants understand why it’s important to know the habits of plants they are adding to landscapes.
Information on how to access this program will be be posted on the chapter website at wildonesrrvc.org. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 779-537-8939.