ROCKFORD —Wild Ones will meet at 7 p.m. on March 19 at Rock Valley College Physical Education Center, PEC0110, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford.
The program will be "The Sedges You Know, the Sedges You Don’t" with Dr. Andrew Hipp.
Hipp, a senior scientist in plant systematics and herbarium director at the Morton
Arboretum, will introduce numerous native sedges of the Chicago region. He will cover
their taxonomic and ecological context, including photos of the plants and the habitats they live in, in a “sedge nerdy but understandable way.”
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 779-537-8939 or visit www.wildonesrrvc.org.
