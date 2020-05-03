ROCKFORD — Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter's annual Spring Wildflower Sale will go ahead in May with extra dates added to allow for social distancing during the sale. The dates and times of the sale are: 3-7 p.m. on May 7 and 8; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 9; 3-7 p.m. on May 15; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 16.
The sale is located at the W. F. Paulson Farm, 4601 Paulson Road (same as Paladen Parkway), Caledonia, Ill. , just off East Riverside Blvd. and I-90 on the northeast side of Rockford.
Pre-orders can be picked up curbside during any of the sale dates, but it is not necessary to pre-order plants. A list of the plants available to purchase and order forms are available by emailing Constance McCarthy at kublaikhan@mac.com.
More than 90 species of native grasses, sedges, ferns and wildflowers for planting in woodlands, wetlands and prairies will be available for purchase. Native plants are adapted to growing in the climate conditions of northern Illinois, provide habitat for wildlife, support pollinators like bees and butterflies and don’t need pesticides and fertilizers. They are an attractive addition to any yard and are easy to care for, once established.
For more information about growing native plants and Wild Ones Rock River Valley, go to: www.wildonesrrvc.org or visit www.facebook.com/wildonesrockrivervalley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.