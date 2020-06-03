ROCKFORD — Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter will offer an online video educational program at 7 p.m. on June 18. "How to Collect and Store Seeds of Native Plants" will be presented by Mike Groves, natural resource manager for the
Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.
June is the time to start collecting seeds. Groves will present a video primer on how to ethically collect and store seeds of native wildflowers, grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs for use in natural landscaping projects.
A link to the video presentation will be sent prior to the event and posted on the chapter’s
Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wildonesrockrivervalley, 30 minutes before the event starts .
Future Wild Ones programs will be presented on-line until its meeting venue reopens to the public. For information about this program or how to link to the video, contact Jerry Paulson at 815-222-4414.
