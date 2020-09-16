ROCKFORD—Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter welcomes Chris Benda at its monthly educational program. Benda will present a video program about the native prairie vegetation that can be found in old pioneer cemeteries in northern Illinois. A link to the video will be posted on the chapter website at www.wildonesrrvc.org beginning on Sept. 17.
Known as “the prairie state,” Illinois has some of the most productive soil in the world.
In Illinois, less than 1/100th of a percent of the original tallgrass prairie remains and much of it occurs in pioneer cemeteries, hallowed land set aside so long ago that it was never tilled. These are the last vestiges of a landscape once so vast there were eastern prairie fringed orchids as far as the eye could see.
In this video, Benda will show examples of the native prairie vegetation of Illinois found in cemetery prairies and where to see these beautiful wildflowers in northern Illinois.
Benda is a botanist, author, teacher and photographer. When not conducting botanical research in Illinois and around the world, he can be found hiking the woods near his home in Makanda.