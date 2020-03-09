BELOIT—Friends of Welty Environmental Center (FWEC) is hosting writer and researcher, Dr. Curt Meine, at its annual meeting held from 2-4 p.m. on March 21 at the Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Court.
Meine’s topic will be “Remembering Our Roots: Wisconsin’s Conservation Legacy.” The talk will reflect on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and those who built Wisconsin’s conservation legacy in the generations before the first Earth Day in 1970, and those who have continued to build that tradition in the decades since.
Immediately following the talk is the FWEC annual meeting. Visitors are encouraged to stay for light refreshments and to hear a report on the state of Welty.
The event is free. Seating is limited and can be reserved by emailing development@weltycenter.org or registering online at weltycenter.org/event/.
