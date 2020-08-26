BELOIT —Welty Environmental Center, 1201 Big Hill Court, Beloit, will host Full Moon Hikes from 7:30-9 p.m. on Sept. 1, Oct 1 and 31, and Nov. 30.
Participants will walk silently and slowly while observing the wonders of the park and its nocturnal creatures under a full moon.
This is a guided hike. Walkers will meet at the center briefly and then hike 1-2 miles in the forest. Flashlights will not be needed. All ages are welcome.
Participants will be asked simple heath questions and have their temperature taken upon arrival. Facemasks are required.
The cost is $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required at weltycenter.org/event/fall-full-moon-hikes-2020.