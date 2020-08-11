BELOIT —The Welty Environmental Center invites the community to take part in the Rock River 2020 5K to help raise funds for Stateline environmental education.
Participants can choose a time and place between Aug. 17- to Sept. 7, and either walk, run, bike, paddle or swim 5K (3.1 mi). Entrants can feel free to go longer or shorter, whatever works for them.
Photos will be posted weekly on Welty's facebook page along with distance travelled. The goal is to virtually travel the length of the Rock River, 320 miles. Progress will be tracked online on a map of the Rock River.
The cost is $20 for adults members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students. All participants will receive a custom-designed bandana, which will be mailed after the event.
Registration can be made at https://weltycenter.org/event/rock-river-5k-2020.