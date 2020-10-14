ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) invites all interested adopters to “Fall in Love This Octo-Purr!”
On Friday and Saturday. Winnebago County Animal Services is offering reduced-fee cat and kitten adoptions. Adult cats are $5 to adopt and kitten adoptions are $50.
“Our cat and kitten population has remained steady, even as we’ve entered into the fall months,” says Adoption and Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon. “We have plenty of loving pets ready and waiting to go home. This adoption event is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about adopting to visit our shelter and find a match!”
In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved prior to the event. Adoption applications can be submitted online by visiting www.wcas.org or by visiting WCAS, located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford, IL.
Adopters must be at least 18 years old or older and show a state-issued photo ID. All cats and dogs in the adopter’s household must be current with a rabies vaccination and county pet license, and have little or no animal complaints on record.
All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one year rabies registration tag.