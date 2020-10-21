LOVES PARK — The Winnebago and Boone Counties Genealogical Society (WBCGS) will have a Zoom meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. The program will be with Mary Rose, entitled “The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol.”
The Women’s Ambulance Safety Patrol (W.A.S.P.) of Rockford was the first organization in the U.S. to form a women’s ambulance training program in April of 1940, nineteen months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. This volunteer group was the brainchild of Dr. Albert S. Roseborough, who was chairman of the Rockford Red Cross. The idea spread coast-to-coast to 17 communities in 15 states.
The scrapbook that revealed this lost piece of history is now in the archives of the Midway Village & Museum. Anyone with any information to share, should contact Mary Rose at rfdwasp1940@gmail.com.
To attend the hour-long presentation, email wbcgensociety@gmail.com for the ZOOM information. For more information, call 815-543-2287.