JANESVILLE—In June of 2021, Wayne and Janet Albertson announced their plan to endow a scholarship for agriculture students studying at Blackhawk Technical College.
Jan and Wayne Albertson have been part of the backbone of Wisconsin since graduating from their local hometowns of Albany and Verona. Both then became Badgers by attending the University of Wisconsin—Madison, where Jan graduated as an x-ray technician while Wayne graduated with an agricultural degree. Wayne then returned to run his three-generation family farm.
Over the years, they added three children, twins Sharon and Karen and son Duane to the farmstead. They also joined forces in the real estate business in the early 1970s when Jan received her real estate license, and Wayne became an auctioneer while operating the family farm enterprise. Both are still active in their careers and enjoy giving back to the agriculture profession.
“Agriculture has become a business,” Wayne said, “and has expanded in several new fields as technology has exploded. The opportunity for young and older adults with a degree is unlimited.”
Their new scholarship will be awarded through the BTC Foundation to graduating high school seniors enrolling in an agriculture program with Blackhawk Technical College—either an agribusiness/science and technology associate program or an agricultural-related technical diploma program. “We felt that Blackhawk Technical College has a great selection of courses to offer students with varying interests,” they noted, “and to obtain a degree in the field of the student’s choice in two years, without a healthy debt loan, is very appealing.” The scholarship will be renewable to the same student recipient for two consecutive semesters (i.e., Fall and Spring semesters) pending the student re-enrolls with the College in the same or similar agriculture-related program.
“We are grateful to the Albertsons for trusting the Foundation with this life-changing gift that will benefit agriculture students for years to come,” said Lisa Hurda, BTC Director of Advancement and Foundation. “The Blackhawk Technical College Foundation truly appreciates working with such philanthropic givers, like the Albertsons, who understand the importance of helping our students achieve their goals.”
Endowing this scholarship is something that brings the Albertsons great satisfaction. “What gives us joy is seeing students obtaining continuing education in a field of their choice and getting a degree in that field. By having scholarships, the opportunity for further education is greatly enhanced.”
“With their gift, the Albertsons will create a lasting legacy through the Wayne & Janet Albertson Endowed Scholarship,” explained Dr. Tracy Pierner, President of Blackhawk Technical College. “The endowment will impact generations to come, increasing the opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.”