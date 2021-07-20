LAKE GENEVA—The Democratic Party of Walworth County will hold its “One Year to Win” Gala Fundraiser, which will take place from 5—9 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Maple Ballroom at the Grand Geneva Resort Convention Center, Lake Geneva.
“We’re excited to gear up for the 2022 election cycle and finally have a chance to socialize and hear from our distinguished speakers after a long year of social distancing”, said Walworth County Dems Chair, Ellen Holly.
In addition to the speaker program, the event will feature a silent auction, music, a menu of heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and an opportunity to network and socialize with party members and guests and meet candidates for the upcoming elections.
Tickets and sponsorships are currently available through ActBlue at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/nov6gala or at the Walworth County Dems office at 15 E Walworth St., Elkhorn, during posted business hours. Call 262-427-1250 for more information.
Proceeds from tickets, sponsorships and the silent auction will support local, state, and federal Democratic candidates running for office in 2022.
For more information, contact the Democratic Party of Walworth County at 262-427-1250 or walworthcodems@gmail.com.