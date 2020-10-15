BELOIT —The Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA) recently announced that Beloit Senior Living achieved Diamond Accreditation in WALA’s quality improvement Diamond Accreditation Program.
Beloit Senior Living, led by Executive Director Kim Barker, successfully completed its accreditation on Oct. 12 with a presentation highlighting their internal quality improvement program and related projects they have worked on since joining the Diamond Accreditation Program.
The Diamond Accreditation Process is built upon three pillars of care: resident/tenant, leadership and community workforce. For more information about the Diamond Accreditation Program please visit WALA at ewala.org.