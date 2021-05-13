EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital has a variety of volunteer opportunities. These include:
Heart Line Volunteers
High school students, aged 16 and older, are needed to escort patients to and from their vehicles. This volunteer opportunity will be held from 7—11 a.m. Monday through Friday during the summer months. Students should expect to be scheduled at least one time per week.
Auxiliary
The Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary is seeking new members. The group is responsible for various fundraising events, as well as mail delivery and clerical work. The Auxiliary meets the second Monday of each month at 1 p.m., and has a yearly membership fee of $15.
Healing Garden
If you enjoy gardening, consider volunteering at the hospital’s Healing Garden. There are plenty of opportunities to roll up your sleeves and relax in the garden.
Interested individuals should contact Lisa Rebman, Community Outreach Manager, at 608-884-1489 or lrebman@edgertonhospital.com. For more information, visit www.edgertonhospital.com/volunteer/.