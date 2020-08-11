JANESVILLE —The Badger Chordhawks Chorus announced that Lauren Harkness is this year’s $2,000 Badger Chordhawks Vocal Scholarship recipient. Since 1955, the Badger Chordhawks Vocal Scholarship has recognized academic achievement, a passion for music and an intention to pursue this passion in college and beyond.
Harkness has appeared in numerous local productions including, most recently, “42nd Street” with the School District of Janesville and “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” with Whitewater High School. In 2019, she received an Outstanding Lead Performance Jerry Award from the Overture Center and subsequently was chosen to advance to the National High School Musical Theater Awards—one of only two Wisconsin high school students to receive this honor. A graduating senior at Whitewater High School, she will be attending UW-Milwaukee this fall, majoring in versatile voice.
“Supporting our community, our young people—the future generation of music—it goes to the very core of who we are and what we do,” said Music Director Christopher A. Smith. “As a professional musician and former recipient of the Vocal Scholarship myself, I can attest that it is rare but absolutely vital for local organizations to invest in that future generation of music.”
“Lauren Harkness is a talented, young musician whose ideals, accomplishments and goals exemplify everything we look for in a Vocal Scholarship recipient,” said Chordhawks President George Kiskunas. “
Over the past 60 plus years, the Badger Chordhawks Chorus has awarded tens of thousands of dollars in Vocal Scholarships. Funding for the Badger Chordhawks Vocal Scholarship program is raised through ticket sales from Christmas with the Chordhawks—the chorus’s annual holiday-themed concert—and through private donations.