BELOIT—Visit Beloit has been awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization’s commitment to industry excellence.
“We are pleased to have Visit Beloit join our distinguished group of professionals,” said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community.”
The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement.
The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research.
Visit Beloit, which promotes the local tourism opportunities, joins the ranks of more than 200 destination organizations who have obtained DMAP recognition.