ROCKFORD — Tunes on the Terrace at Rockford Park District's Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens (NCG) was canceled this summer due to COVID-19, but the show will go on, virtually. Weekly concerts will be streamed live from 7-8:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 17-Aug. 26.
This virtual music series is made possible through grants from the Rockford Area Arts Council and the Illinois Arts Council. Grant funding is providing payment to the musicians who also have been impacted by COVID-19 and the restrictions in place for larger group gatherings.
To tune in live, visit Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens - Rockford Park District on Facebook, where performer information will also be posted.
