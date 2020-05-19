Better Business Bureau-Southwest Wisconsin Region and the Rock County Council on Aging will present a virtual presentation, "Senior and Schemes Scams," at 1:30 p.m. on June 4.
In this all-encompassing presentation and discussion, attendees will learn about the latest scams and schemes targeting seniors, how to spot the scams, what to do if they or a loved one becomes a victim and information about the BBB ScamTracker Tool.
This information will be presented by Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin.
This presentation is offered at no cost. Pre-registration is required to get codes to attend. Attendance can be by electronic device or phone.
To register, email: lachel.fowler@co.rock.wi.us or call 608-290-6120.
