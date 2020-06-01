Inspirational author, blogger and speaker Keri Olson will give a virtual presentation, "Thanksgiving Everyday" at 2 p.m. on June 8. Participants can join Olson for a conversation about ways to add joy to life by adopting an attitude of gratitude.
This presentation is offered at no cost. Pre-registration is required to get codes to attend. Attendance can be online or by phone. To register, email caregiving@co.rock.wi.us or call 608-751-8689.
This presentation is hosted by the Rock County Council on Aging and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.