Inspirational author, blogger and speaker Keri Olson will give a virtual presentation, "Thanksgiving Everyday" at 2 p.m. on June 8. Participants can join Olson for a conversation about ways to add joy to life by adopting an attitude of gratitude.

This presentation is offered at no cost. Pre-registration is required to get codes to attend. Attendance can be online or by phone. To register, email caregiving@co.rock.wi.us or call 608-751-8689.

This presentation is hosted by the Rock County Council on Aging and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County.