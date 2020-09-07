The Rock County Council on Aging is partnering with The Hummingbird Project to provide family caregivers and their care receivers with virtual activity sessions and engagement using a variety of technology- based connections aimed at alleviating the isolation and boredom brought on by COVID- 19.
The Hummingbird Project activity specialist can offer cultural activities such as guided virtual museum tours, live music concerts and art lessons online. They can also provide opportunities to engage in legacy or oral history projects, lifelong learning about topics of interest, expressions of gratitude, spiritual devotion, verbal brain games, storytelling and much more.
Each individualized virtual session will be 50 minutes with a specially trained activity specialist. The topic/activity will be based on the participants needs and interests.
As a family caregiver there may be no cost to you or your care receiver for this activity.
For more information, call the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-758-8455 or email: caregiving@co.rock.wi.us.