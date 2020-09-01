The Rock County Council on Aging will be offering several fun and easy virtual activities for older adults and their caregivers this fall.
The sessions meet from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 16. The activities will promote socialization, physical and spiritual wellness and creative expression.
A computer, tablet or smart phone and internet are required. Those without access can let Rock County Council on Aging know at registration for other ways to join the workshop.
Participants may join as many sessions as they wish. There is no cost to attend the series but pre-registration is required. For questions or to register, contact the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-758-8455 or email caregiving@co.rock.wi.us.
The sessions include the following:
• Joyful Moments at Home—virtual six week series for family caregivers and their care receivers with hands on experiences. Participants will receive their own set of “Joyful Moments” cards with detailed instructions for each activity along with specially curated supplies for the activity sessions. The series will meet Sept. 16 and 30, Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2.
• Let’s Get Away Together—virtual six week arm chair travel series for the community, family caregiver and their care receivers. Each week will focus on a new part of the world, while incorporating storytelling, music, poetry writing or a simple craft. The focus is to escape into a new world, experience engagement opportunities and enjoy a sense of camaraderie and community. The series will meet Sept. 23, Oct 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 9.