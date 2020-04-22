The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) will host a free Virtual COVID-19 and Caregiving Panel featuring experts from the Rock County Comprehensive Community Services, Council on Aging, and Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1:30 p.m. on April 29 via Zoom meeting or dial in options.
The COVID-19 public health crisis adds yet another layer to the ever-present challenges and demands of modern caregiving.
Participants will join experts for an online panel discussion on practical tips, strategies and community resources to help caregivers manage their role. An opportunity for questions will be provided.
Registration is required. Once registered, connection instructions will be given. To register contact the ADRC at 608-741-3600 or cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us.
